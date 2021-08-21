(PHOTOS): All set for coronation as Olu of Warri-designate embarks on peace walk

A few hours to the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, Prince ‘Tsola Emiko, the city of Warri was agog on Friday, being the second day of the three-day coronation activities, with the new king embarking on a peace walk across Iwereland.

Itsekiri from all walks of life, including chiefs of the kingdom, adorned in their traditional attire, marched through major streets of the city with the Olu-designate, who just emerged from seclusion, standing tall in the middle of the procession amid drumming and dancing.

The coronation of the Olu-designate comes up Saturday, August 21 at Ode-Itsekiri (Big Warri) with many traditional rulers and government functionaries expected.