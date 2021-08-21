



Plateau crisis: Stranded Gombe students in UNIJOS evacuated back home

Stranded Gombe State Students studying at the University of Jos, Plateau state have been successfully evacuated back home by the state government in the face of the crisis in the state. The students were returned back to Gombe in four buses with heavy security escorts provided by the Gombe State Government on Friday. This was […]

