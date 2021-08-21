Politicians who attended Buhari’s son’s wedding with hired jets are not different from bandits ― Gumi 

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has said politicians who attended the wedding of Yusuf Buhari with hired jets are not different from bandits.

“People think only those in the bush (bandits) milk us dry, no! Even our leaders milk us dry. Where did they get the money to hire all these jets?” he said

Recall, the president’s son, Yusuf, married Zarah Nasir Bayero, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero in a grand ceremony that was witnessed by creme de la creme in Bichi and Kano on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking during a preaching session at Sultan Bello mosque, Kaduna on Friday evening, Sheikh Gumi described the hiring of private jets to attend the wedding as a…