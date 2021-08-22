Bandits abduct 70 in Zamfara 

Bandits in dressed black on Friday stormed Rini village in Bakura local government of Zamfara State and abducted 70 people.

An eyewitness told newsmen on Saturday that the bandits arrived Rini around 4.00 pm and started shooting sporadically.

“They started going from house to house where they abducted 70 people including women middle-aged and children to an unknown destination.

“They abducted victims included my relatives and even those I don’t know. I saw the kidnappers in their black tracksuit before I escaped. The bandits covered their faces.

“Unlike previous attacks, this started in broad daylight at about 4: 00 PM Friday afternoon and lasted till about 2:30 AM…