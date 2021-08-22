Clergy set to build tuition-free school in Abia community as he celebrates 39th birthday

As part of activities marking his 39th birthday anniversary coming up on August 22, 2021, the Founder, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration Ministry, Pastor Jerry Eze, will be constructing a tuition-free primary school to serve the Okoko Item community, in Abia State.

The school will be managed by qualified teachers, who would be employed and paid by the Streams of Joy Foundation, the charity arm of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations Ministry.

Eze in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday, said the pupils will also be provided free meals by his ministry.

He stated: “In order to take the burden of feeding the children off the shoulders of their parents and to encourage…