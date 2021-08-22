COVID-19 Delta Variant: Is the Church still on the alert?

Though the war against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic across the world is still ongoing even as most of the hard-hit countries are yet to recover fully from its effects on their economic and social lives, yet the pandemic seems to be mutating, going by the variants now emerging including the current Delta Variant, signifying the third wave of the pandemic.

One of the major institutions that had suffered most from the pandemic is the Church where, especially in Nigeria, it is still recovering from the effect of the 2020 lockdown just as progress in the propagation of the gospel had been slowed down considerably.

The Delta Variant of the COVID-19 pandemic according to reports is deadlier…