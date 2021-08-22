How Buhari’s govt spends $622m recovered Abacha loot ― Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, at the weekend gave the details of how the Federal Government spent a total of $622 million looted during the regime of former Military Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha, which were recovered from foreign countries in 2017 and 2020.

According to the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, the looted funds were repatriated to Nigeria in two tranches in December 2017 and April 2020, following a successful engagement with the government’s of Switzerland, Jersey Island, United States, United Arab Emirates, Liechtenstein and others by the present government.

Prof. Gambari made this known in a paper delivered on the occasion of a…