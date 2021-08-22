Investors lose N20bn as equities market declines by 0.1 per cent WoW

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed on the red line last week despite as losses recorded on the last trading day eroded the cumulative gain of the penultimate trading days.

The weekly loss was largely attributable to selloffs in Nestle Nigeria stocks as it declined by 9.1 per cent.

Equities investors lost N20 billion as the market capitalisation closed at N20.57 trillion, compared to the previous week’s N20.59 trillion, which also represented a 0.10 per cent value loss.

The All-Share Index declined marginally by 0.10 per cent Week-on-Week (WoW) to close at 39,483.08 basis points as against the week opening of 39,522.34 basis points.

Consequently, the…