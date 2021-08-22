JUST IN: 15 students of Bethel Baptist Kaduna released

Bandits have released 15 more students of Bethel Baptist school, Kaduna State.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph Hayab in an interview with Tribune Online on Sunday.

He said the students are already being released and would be handed over to their parents any moment from now.

Recall, 121 students were abducted on 5th July, 2021 of which 41 had regained their freedom, while 80 are still under the custody of the bandits.

Two weeks ago, the bandits disclosed that they will not release any student unless each pays N1m as ransom.

Thus, with the released of the 15 students , 65 students are still under captivity.

Details Later…