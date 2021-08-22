Lagos to sanction erring inbound air travellers, quarantine 4,448 passengers

The Lagos State Government says severe sanctions await inbound air travellers and passengers who flout the State and Federal COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines.

Director of Public Affairs of the State’s Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo disclosed that as of August 19, 2021, Lagos has successfully quarantined 4,448 passengers since the commencement of isolation of passengers from the red-listed countries, adding that it has also identified 58 POIs who tested positive to the COVID-19 virus despite a negative test on arrival from these countries.

Stressing the importance of adhering to the travel guidelines as part of measures to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the citizens and…