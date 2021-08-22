Nigerians advised to reject plot by APC to extend Buhari’s tenure

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Mr Olusegun Bamgbose, has called on Nigerians to reject plans by the All Progressive Congress, APC, to extend President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure by any means.

Bamgbose described rumoured plans by the ruling APC to field the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minisof Justice, Abubakar Malami, in the 2023 presidential race as a ploy to continue President Buhari’s tenure by proxy.

Bamgbose said this in a statement which he signed and made available to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital on Sunday.

While admitting that it was time for a Christian president of southern extraction, to be…