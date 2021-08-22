Olurin, a committed officer, served his country passionately- Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former Sole Administrator of Ekiti State, Brigadier-General Adetunji Olurin (rtd), describing the late military administrator as a committed officer and elder statesman who served his country passionately.

Olurin, also a former military governor of Oyo State and Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia during the Liberian Civil War, died at a hospital in Lagos on Saturday morning at the age of 76 years.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, even as he also praised Olurin’s contribution to governance in Oyo and Ekiti…