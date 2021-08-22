Ooni of Ife confers chieftaincy on Gbajabiamila, Foli Coker, others at Alara’s first enthronement anniversary

Ilara Kingdom in Epe Area of Lagos State was a beehive of joyful activities on Thursday, August 19, 2021, as His Imperial Eminence, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, installed some eminent personalities with honorary chieftaincy titles in commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronement of the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, HRM, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Telade IV.

The event, which was attended by people from all walks of life, was preceded by the launching of Aje Festival in Ilara-Epe by Oonirisa.

Ooni of Ife, who was not physically present at the event that had all the trappings of the rich Yoruba culture, was ably represented by…