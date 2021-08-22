Shi’ite debunks police statement on attack, says 3 members killed

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly called Shi’ite has debunked the statement credited to the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command on what transpired in the state recently.

Addresing a press conference on Saturday, the leader of the Shi’ites in Sokoto State, Malam Maniru Mainasara, alleged that, the police used live bullet to disperse their members during a procession.

“We were holding a peaceful procession which is our annual event to commemorate Ashura day when we were attacked by the police.”

“The attack occurred when we were rounding off the procession around Shuni road as the police came and insisted on passing through the road.”

“It was at that point…