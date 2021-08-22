Soothsayers said I won’t live to be 40, but here I am at 80 —Olubukanla Okusanya

Professor Olubukanla Tejumola Okusanya, a man of high scholastic success, is the first Professor of

Halophyte Ecology in Nigeria. In this interview with AKINROLABU AKINDURO and EBUNOLUWA OLADITAN on his 80th years birthday, he spoke about his growing up, what motivated him to venture into academics, marital life, challenges, guiding principle and other sundry personal issues. Excerpts:

What was your growing up like Sir?

Thank you very much. It is a pleasure to be around and I also thank God for keeping me up till today. I am the fourth child from my mother and fifth in my family altogether. I never knew I would reach this age as soothsayers had said I would probably not pass…