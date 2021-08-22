Wanted drug dealer caught in church, another excretes 68 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport

A major drug dealer wanted for attempting to export 69.65kilograms of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has been arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had traced the wanted drug dealer, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, on August 15, 2021, to a popular pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger, where they arrested him soon after he stepped out of the church service.

His arrest, according to NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi,* followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs weighing…