Why I Made My Three-Year-Old Daughter Co-Founder At TNC Entertainment —Mosi6

Nigeria rapper and songwriter, Moses Muhammed Enitan, popularly known as Mosi6, has said his three-year-old daughter, Boluwatife Zainab is a major stakeholder in his entertainment company, TNC and that was the real reason he gave her the slot.

The Kogi State-born singer said, “I am a well-rounded entertainer and I run an entertainment outfit called, Team No Casting (TNC). We are into all entertainment. As for the music part, I have different talented artistes that are part of TNC. I have an EP coming up later in the year, Mosi6, featuring TNC.

“Artistes on TNC include Barnabas, 542, Fresh, Jimjim, Rudy, and my humble self. My daughter, Boluwatife Zainab, otherwise known as TNC…