Despite pressure, Secondus not leaving office before December 10

Despite sustained pressure to step aside, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus will not leave office before the end of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) in December.

Investigation revealed that the party boss is working on the premise that the NWC tenure is sacrosanct and cannot be shortened unless dissolved by the national convention through a motion.

Top sources at the main opposition party affirmed that the bringing forward of the national convention by party stakeholders under the leadership of its Board of Trustees (BoT) is immaterial because even if the exercise is held and Secondus and his NWC voted out, they will remain…