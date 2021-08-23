Disbursement of N1.5bn by CCT to commence soon in Kogi

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) disbursement of 1.5 billion naira to the poor and vulnerable women would commence soon in Kogi state.

It was earlier scheduled to commence, on Monday, but was shifted till a later date.

Kogi State Focal Person on the National Social Investment Program, Prince Abdulkareem Onyekehi disclosed, on Monday.

He said the date for the disbursement of the fund was shifted due to the launching of N-Power Batch C Stream one and the Flag Off of GEEP 2.0 by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk, slated for 23rd and 24th August 2021 which attracted all the Focal Persons and other key officials…