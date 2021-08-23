Entrepreneurship, MSMEs key to global stability — Arulogun

Mrs Oyedunni Arulogun, a Professor of Public Health, is the Director, University of Ibadan Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. In this interview with SULAIMON OLANREWAJU, she speaks about the importance of the World Entrepreneurship Day (WED) celebrated last Saturday and the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation to national development.

You are a Professor of Public Health and the Director of University of Ibadan Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. How does Public Health relate with Entrepreneurship and Innovation?

To answer this question we need to understand the two fields that have been brought together. Public health is the science of protecting the safety and…