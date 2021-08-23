Equities market opens week weaker by 0.1 per cent

Equities trading in the domestic bourse carried on last week’s bearish performance to the new week as the benchmark index dipped marginally by 0.1 per cent on Monday.

Basically, selloffs in WAPCO and Union Bank of Nigeria triggered the market’s loss as they lost 5.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent from the value of their respective shares.

At the end of trading activities Monday, The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) declined by 0.1 per cent, to close at 39,434.69 basis points.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return settled at +2.3 per cent and -2.1 per cent, respectively.

Following the bearish trade recorded on Monday, investors lost N25.21 billion as…