Etsako club 81, Edo university conduct medical outreach

A foremost non-political, socio-cultural association, Etsako Club 81 in collaboration with Edo State University, lyamho-Uzairue has conducted free medical screening where thousands of indigenes of Edo North Senatorial District were screened and treated for respiratory tract infections, eye disease, malaria-endemic, HIV and tuberculosis, among others.

The Medical Mission, according to the President of Etsako Club 81, Doctor Mamudu Dako was in fulfilment of the promise made to the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in Lagos where the club pledged to assist the government in its own way to improve the health of the people.

Speaking at the Moore Boulevard Hotel in Jattu, where the exercise…