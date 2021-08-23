Gombe gov’s wife seeks more empowerment opportunities for women in Gombe

In her efforts towards securing more empowerment opportunities for Gombe women in order to make them self-reliant and employers of labour, Wife of Gombe State Governor, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad Inuwa has sought more collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The governor’s wife sought for the collaboration when she visited the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Fallen, in Abuja recently as contained in a statement from the office of the governor’s wife.

According to Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa, the need to support Gombe State women to become educationally and economically self-reliant through entrepreneurship and skill…