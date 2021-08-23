NSCDC arrests suspected kidnapper of 14-year-old girl in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper who abducted a 14-year-old girl in the state.

The suspect was paraded alongside four others, three of whom are suspected of committing unnatural sexual offences while one was suspected of raping and impregnating a thirteen-year-old girl.

Speaking while parading the suspects, the Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mohammed Saleh Dada said, the suspected kidnapper abducted the victims along Mangoro road in Geiwa area of Wamakko local government area

He explained that when the parent of the girl reported the case of a missing girl to the command, officers and men of the command intervened…