Plateau killings: Ogun, Kwara evacuate stranded UNIJOS students, corps members

OGUN State government has ordered the evacuation of students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are indigenes of the state following the recent killings in Plateau State.

This is just as the Kwara State government has also taken the same initiative by evacuating its indigenes from Jos.

In Ogun, the development was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, who said the government had provided five buses and security escorts to bring back the students.

The governor’s aide said the process was made possible by relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, National Association…