Politicians are responsible for bastardising civil service in the country, Bauchi gov declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that politicians are to be held accountable for the bastardization of civil service in the country through the politicisation of the process of appointment and promotion.

The Governor made the declaration on Monday while receiving the report on civil service reform in the state saying that, “bad governance, mismanagement of process and procedures, distortion of services records have characterized the civil service in recent years.”

He said that “yes, the politicians including me are guilty of the rot that is in the civil service today because of political influence and favouritism in the appointment and deployment of…