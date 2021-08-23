The clamour for another national conference

FROM the day day-to-day maladministration of the polity to the rising cases of insecurity, abuse of the rule of law, willful disobedience to the tenets of the constitution, the incessant drumbeats and calls for sovereign states and independence of different ethnic groups, it will not be an assumption or a prophecy of doom to conclude that Nigeria is currently going through a period of turbulence. The consequences of this turbulence have been the proposal of different strategies which include a cut in the cost of governance, the demand for restructuring the entire polity, the amendment of the current constitution to allow for harmonisation and more recently a the calls to hold another…