Why I told citizens to carry arms against bandits ― Masari, Katsina governor

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has explained the reason he asked citizens of the state to carry arms and defend themselves against bandits.

Masari who featured on Nagarta Radio Kaduna programme on Monday stated that citizens cannot fold their arms and allow the bandits to be killing them.

The governor noted that there is no adequate security personnel to guard every community, lamenting that despite the state government’s effort towards protecting the citizens, hardly a day passes without innocent people being killed by bandits or abducted.

He also declared that his government had tried its best to negotiate and reach an agreement with the bandits in the past but was in…