Africa Tech Alliance forum to focus on digital transformation solutions

The annual Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH) event has been scheduled to take place on October 13, 2021.

Formerly known as Mobile & Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH), AfriTECH2021 will hold as a hybrid event: both Virtual and Physical with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols and promises to be bigger, better and to serve as an interesting Forum for inter-sectorial cross-fertilisation of ideas on economic impacts of COVID-19 on digital transformation and way forward for businesses.

AfriTECH2021 Central theme is: ‘Embracing Change and Digital Transformation in the New Normal’.

The Convener of Africa Tech Alliance Forum, Mr Peter Oluka, said that the forum will focus on…