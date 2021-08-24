AMCUL seeks partnership with Abia State to monitor fraudsters in cooperatives

The Abia State Micro Finance Cooperative Union Limited (AMCUL) is seeking a partnership with the Abia State Government to monitor the activities of fraudsters who use micro-finance cooperative societies to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Addressing newsmen after the body’s Executive Committee meeting over the weekend, the State President, Comrade Ummunakwe Kenneth, said the measures by the State government would ensure total sanitization of the activities of all financial cooperative Societies and strengthen their movement in the state.

He noted that AMCUL which was registered in 2009 has the mission to be an apex regulator of cooperative societies in the…