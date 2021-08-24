Attacks: Nigerians have lost hope in Buhari, APC, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the decision by some state governments to evacuate their citizens from violence and terror-ridden states, including Plateau, further confirms that Nigerians have lost faith in the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to secure the nation.

It made the declaration in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday, lamenting that the insecurity situation “has so deteriorated under President Buhari and the APC’s incompetent and compromising watch that suspected bandits now have the temerity to attack military formations, including the Nigerian Defence…