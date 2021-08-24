Bandits kill two military officers, abduct one officer at NDA

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday morning, stormed Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) located at Afaka, killed two officers and abducted one officer, while another officer sustained injury.

It was not clear whether they went away with cadets but security has been beefed up in Mando as a result of the abduction.

It would be recalled that a few months ago bandits had stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka which is sharing a border with NDA and abducted over 50 students.

Findings gathered that Lt Cdr Wulah and Flt Lt CM Okoronwo were shot dead, while Maj Datong was abducted and Onah sustained gunshot injury and currently receiving treatment in NDA Medical Centre.

