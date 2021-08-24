Be innovative, educationist charges Nigerian youths

An educationist, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, has charged youths in the country to be entrepreneurs, noting that education leads to innovation, which will make them entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Entrepreneurship Development and Knowledge Triangle: An Inseparable Siamese, at the Otunba Subomi Hall, University of Ibadan, said youths should stop looking for free support or grants before they make something happen.

He said Nigerian youths should be creative enough and research what they learnt and put it into action.

Speaking further, he said: “Help destroys entrepreneurship; free things do not last, it is hardness, disappointment, lack that build muscle for entrepreneurship….