Tribune Online

Cholera outbreak: 10 killed in Kogi

No fewer than ten persons have been killed as a result of the Cholera outbreak in the Taki Bunu community in the Kabba-Bunu local government council of Kogi State. Tribune Online reliably gathered that the incident occurred, on Sunday, following the outbreak of Cholera. The Chairman of Kabba Bunu local government council, Hon Moses Olorunleke, […]

Cholera outbreak: 10 killed in Kogi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune