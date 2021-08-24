Conservationists advocate ecosystem restoration, task youths on save planet

African conservationists in collaboration with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have advocated ecosystem restoration to help save the planet from the harmful effects of climate change.

The leading conservationists from Nairobi, Abuja, Lagos and Calabar, also challenged Nigerian youths to rise and champion courses that would promote ecosystem restoration.

Speaking during the 19th Chief S.L Edu Memorial Lecture titled ‘Youth and Ecosystem Restoration’ organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Senior Manager, Youth Leadership Programme, African Wildlife Foundation, the Guest Speaker, Ms Simangele Msweli, who doubles as guest speaker, said the world needs…