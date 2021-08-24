Despite Covid-19 tragedies, healthcare funding still hovers below expected threshold

The Covid-19 pandemic came with a lot of lessons. One of them is the need to adequately fund epidemic preparedness. But sadly, healthcare funding has not gone near the Abuja Declaration agreed threshold of 15 per cent of annual budgets. In this report, JUSTICE NWAFOR analyses the 2021 healthcare budget of the federation as well as those of the five states of the South-East region and implications for epidemic preparedness of the country.

Healthcare funding is at the heart of epidemic preparedness and response. This means that if enough funds are not allocated to healthcare, response to epidemics and pandemics would remain weak, leading to avoidable deaths.

Nigeria has, over the years,…