Discontinue court case against chieftains, Oyetola charges Osun APC chairman

Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday charged state All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, to discontinue the court case against some chieftains of the party who had invaded the party secretariat with armed thugs a fortnight ago.

This directive is contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Tuesday.

The statement said “: The Governor, who was away when the incident occurred had, in the wake of the crisis, directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

” He however also condemned what he termed the “unruly behaviour” exhibited…