Domestic violence: The shadow epidemic

DOMESTIC violence is a form of gender based violence, and it has been said to be the shadow epidemic. This vice is a phenomenon deeply rooted in gender inequality, and it’s one of the most notable human rights violations. It is hinged on discrimination, oppression and an attempt to exert control and dominance over the victim by the oppressor. Domestic violence has always been predominant in most African societies due to the patriarchal nature of these cultures, which lays much emphasis on male dominance and superiority. Women are seen as being subservient to the men, and are brought up with the mindset that men are the head and should be obeyed in all things. With this stereotypical…