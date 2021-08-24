Equities investors earn N13.5bn as ASI adds 0.1 per cent

Equities investors on Tuesday earned N13.54 billion as trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended on the green line.

The Nigerian equities market reversed the previous day’s loss as the All-Share Index (ASI) inched higher by 0.1 per cent to 39,460.68 basis points.

At the close of trading activities on Tuesday, the market capitalisation settled at N20.56 trillion as against N20.55 trillion.

The positive sentiments followed investors’ interests in GTCO, Dangote Sugar and WAPCO as their stocks appreciated by 0.4 per cent, 0.8 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.

Thus, Month-to-Date gain increased to 2.4 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -2.0 per cent.

However, as…