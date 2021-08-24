General Olurin died a statesman ― Hon Oladele

Immediate Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele has applauded the virtues and contributions of late Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin towards national development and democracy.

Hon. Oladele in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, described the late Olurin as “a complete gentleman, brave soldier, a great statesman and respected political leader who truly accomplished a lot for Nigeria and West Africa having served at various times as the military Governor of Oyo State, Administrator of Ekiti State and Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia during the first Liberian Civil War.

Hon. Oladele who represented Yewa…