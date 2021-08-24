



Tribune Online

How we are implementing National Livestock Transformation Plan —Agric Ministry

THE Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) in some states that had declared interest. Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Winnie Tai Solarin, said the interventions proffered in the NLTP, a product of the national conference on the transformation of the Nigerian […]

How we are implementing National Livestock Transformation Plan —Agric Ministry

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune