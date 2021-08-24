Osinbajo has not joined 2023 presidential race ― spokesman

Against the appearance of campaign posters pairing him with Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that he has not declared interest in the 2023 presidential race.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Monday, noted what it called the flurry of activities and release of the posters, banners and campaign videos in parts of the country, which suggest that the Vice President has joined the race.

The statement affirmed that he has not and is not connected to the release of the campaign materials.

It reads: “There has again been a flurry of activities, such as the release of campaign-style promotional videos, banners in the Social Media and…