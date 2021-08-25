Again, gunmen attack bullion van in Ondo, kill three

At least three people, including two policemen and a civilian, were confirmed dead when daredevil armed robbers attacked a bullion van in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident which was the third in the last one month, happened around 3 pm when the armed men opened fire on the bullion van around Costain area, killing two policemen and a bank worker.

According to a source, who explained that the men opened fire on the bullion van while in motion, forcing the driver of the van to stop abruptly after being shot dead

The source said the bullion van was conveying undisclosed amount of money to Ore when they ran into the hail of bullets of the suspected…