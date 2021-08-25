Current security challenges worrisome ―Former Head of State, Abubakar

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has described the current security challenges facing the nation as worrisome.

He stated this while playing host to the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Niger State at his Uphill residence, Minna, just as he expressed concern over the lingering security challenges bedevilling the country and he was however optimistic about the capacity of the security agencies to contain the situation.

The Elder Statesman thereby called on the media to help in diffusing the tension through balanced reporting coupled with the presentation of facts and truth at all times, highlighting, that journalists must not allow unscrupulous individuals…