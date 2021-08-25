Go to court, CSO urges N’Delta host communities over PIA

Policy Alert Nigeria (PAN), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), working on economic and ecological justice, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, urging communities to contest the provisions of the Act before the courts.

President Buhari had recently signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law amid protests from community groups and many other stakeholders that the bill was incompatible with the rights and interests of the host communities.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, the Communications and Stakeholder Engagement Officer (CSEO) of the organisation, Mrs. Nneka Luke-Ndumere, in a statement made available to…