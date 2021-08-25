I served as war photographer during Nigeria’s Civil War —Born Photos

Pa David Owolabi Ositelu, popularly known as ‘Born Photos’, has been a celebrated photographer who started his profession during the Old Western Region. His competence as photographer brought his services to the tables of foremost politicians, statesmen and even the military since 1963, eventually leading him to the war front as a war photographer during Nigeria’s Civil War (1967-1970). In this interaction with KEHINDE OYETIMI and ‘LAOLU AFOLABI, the octogenarian shares his passion, life and legacies.

Why are you are generally referred to as ‘Born Photos’

I am known as ‘Born Photos’ Ositelu. This is what people know me as. When I go to the bank, my account details read…