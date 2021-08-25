Maritime Academy, university consider collaboration for improved training

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, and the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, have agreed to consider closer ties for purposes of improved training.

This was disclosed recently when cadets of the Nigeria Maritime University visited the Academy on an educational tour.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, during the tour, extolled the Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua (rtd) for what he described as outstanding efforts at repositioning the nation’s premier maritime education and training centre to world-class in less than four years in office.

