Ohanaeze urges Army to be humane with South-Easterners

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, has appealed to the Nigerian Army to be humane and compassionate in their relationship with commuters and people of the South-East of Nigeria.

He made the remarks when the General Officer Commanding, (GOC), of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General T.A Lagbaja, paid him a courtesy visit at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, GRA, Enugu, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Before commencing the meeting, the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-political group requested for a minute of silence in honour of two deceased First Ladies from the South-East, namely Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi…