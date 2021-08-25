Profit taking weighs market down despite improved activities

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, equities trading experienced mixed sentiments albeit with a bearish tilt.

Notably, profit-taking activities in the shares of Dangote Sugar, GTCO and Zenith Bank undermined the market’s performance as they depreciated 2.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Thus, the All-Share Index traded flat at 39,449.82 basis points, whole the market capitalisation shed N5.66 billion to settle at N20.55 trillion

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed +2.3 per cent and -2.0 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment on Wednesday was negative howbeit marginally, as the market breadth recorded that 18 tickers lost,…