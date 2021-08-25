Rotary Club constructs, renovates police station in Ibadan

The Apata Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Police Command received a boost from the Rotary Club of Ibadan metropolis at Elebu, in the capital city, on Wednesday, as the reconstruction and renovation of the fence surrounding the police station was commissioned.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that before the reconstruction of sides of the police station, it collapsed about 15 years ago, and had rendered it porous to hoodlums and criminals in the past.

The front part of the fence had reportedly dilapidated that the club had to renovate and paint it, to make it befitting as a security structure.

Speaking at the event, the President of Rotary Club, Elebu, Olawale Raji, said that that he knew about…